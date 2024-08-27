Public Affairs: CF-188 Hornet flyby over the English Bay Treaty Grounds

File Photo

On August 28, 2024, two CF-18 Hornets from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct a flyby over the English Bay Treaty Grounds at approximately 10 a.m. MDT to mark Treaty Days.

The aircraft will fly no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level.

The CF-18 Hornet is the Royal Canadian Air Force’s frontline multi-role fighter, and is employed in many different roles, including air defense, air superiority and tactical support.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times and are subject to flying conditions and operational requirements.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is proud to support Treaty Days and demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.