October 18, 2025
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
Courier News Q&A: Bob Mattice Responds to Mayoral Election QuestionnaireCourier News Q&A: Ty Mikolas Responds to Mayoral Election QuestionnairePublic Service Announcement : 4 Wing Cold Lake Increased Air TrafficThe Department of National Defence Provides Updates on Canadian Armed Forces Housing Across CanadaCourier News Q&A: Sherri Buckle Responds to Mayoral Election Questionnaire

Public Service Announcement : 4 Wing Cold Lake Increased Air Traffic

by | Oct 17, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 96 Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts a flyover during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at the Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 17, 2021.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger).

Residents of Cold Lake and the surrounding Lakeland area may notice an increase in air traffic from October 20 to November 7, 2025 during the day and evenings, as Alpha Jets, Learjets, and USAF B-52H Stratofortress participate in training missions.

4 Wing is always mindful of our Lakeland community neighbours, and this type of training is not intended to disrupt; efforts will be made to minimize noise over the City of Cold Lake. Always carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety, this type of training provides valuable and legitimate training to maintain collective readiness and operational effectiveness.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied