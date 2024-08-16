August 16, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
4 Wing proudly introduces its latest initiative – the 4 Wing Diversity Library.Public Service Announcement : 4 Wing Night FlyingRCAF CF-18 Demo Team Takes Prestigious Prizes at RIATEngaging Canada: The Role of the Stakeholder Engagement Office in National DefenceCold Lake Air Show Welcomes 100-Year-Old Flight Officer

Public Service Announcement : 4 Wing Night Flying

by | Aug 16, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

EXERCISE Maple Strike

File Photo

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake starting August 19 until August 23, 2024.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Lt Samuel Deslauriers, the 4 Wing Cold Lake Public Affairs Officer.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied