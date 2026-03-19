Registration Now Open for 2026 PSP Summer Camps at CFB Cold Lake

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Registration is now open for the 2026 Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Summer Camps at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, offering children of Canadian Armed Forces and Defence Team members an exciting way to spend the summer.

Designed to keep kids active, creative, and engaged, the PSP Summer Camps, part of the 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Program, provide a safe and supportive environment where children can learn new skills, explore their interests, and make lasting friendships.

The camps are led by HIGH FIVE® certified Recreation Leaders, ensuring programs meet nationally recognized standards for quality recreation and child development.

The 2026 Cold Lake program will feature nine themed weeks, giving campers a wide variety of activities to look forward to throughout the summer. Each week will include special programming tailored to the theme, helping keep activities fresh and exciting for returning campers.

Campers can also expect several regular highlights throughout the summer schedule. Every Friday, participants will enjoy visits to the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre and the 4 Wing Aquatic Park, while Wednesdays will feature fun field trips to explore the local area and experience new activities.

The camps offer a wide range of activities, including sports, adventure programming, arts, swimming, and recreation, designed to suit many interests and energy levels.

Weekly camp fees are $175 for Military and Defence Team members, and $300 for non-military participants. Families interested in registering their children can find full details and sign up online. Registration is available at:

https://bkk.cfmws.com/coldlakepub/

With a wide range of activities and themed weeks planned, organizers encourage families to register early to secure a spot for what promises to be another exciting summer at CFB Cold Lake.