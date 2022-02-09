Remembering the Women of the Black Cross Nurses

February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate and honour the contributions of Black Canadians. Within the CAF we commemorate the sacrifices and achievements of Black Canadians who serve. This year, as we continue to give thanks for our healthcare workers during this pandemic, it is especially fitting to celebrate the incredible contributions of the women from the Black Cross Nurses.

When the First World War broke out, thousands of Black Canadians flocked to answer their country’s call. At first, they were turned away and told there was no place for them in a “white man’s war.” But after the pressure of a pro-enlistment campaign, men were able to enlist in the newly created 2 Construction Battalion (No. 2 CB); what would be the only segregated black battalion in the Canadian military. Black Canadian women continued to be excluded from the traditional avenues of serving the war effort, so they created their own way of helping. Across Canada, in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, and Sydney, chapters of the Black Cross Nurses (BCN) were formed. The BCN, modeled after the Red Cross, was an auxiliary group of the Universal Negro Improvement Association which started in the United States. This group quickly spread throughout the U.S. and Canada, providing women a chance to serve their communities. Although they were not professionally trained nurses (at the time, Black women weren’t allowed to attend Canadian nursing programs), members of the BCN provided care and advice on matters of health and hygiene. They took St. John Ambulance courses to become better educated in these areas. They provided care and first aid to wounded Black soldiers returning home from the war; visiting them at home or in hospital. They cared for members of their communities, taught nutrition, maternity and childcare. They produced pamphlets and newsletters on community health and helped new mothers to care for their children.

The BCN opened the door for many Black women to pursue further training and nursing careers. Universities such as McGill, Dalhousie and the University of Toronto Medical School banned Black Canadian women from attending nursing programs. Many Black women wanting to enter the field of nursing had to travel to the United States. This was the case for Toronto’s Bernice Redmond, a dedicated BCN member who attended nursing school at St. Philip Hospital Medical College in Virginia. Upon graduating, Mrs. Redmond returned to Canada and in 1945, she became the first Black female nurse to work for the Department of Health in Sydney, N.S. and would go on to be the first Black woman appointed to the Victorian Order of Nurses. It would not be until the end of World War II, after pressure from church groups and unions, Black women were permitted to attend nursing programs at Canadian universities.

We give thanks for these determined women who, when faced with racial prejudices, continued to serve their country with integrity and honour. Through their work and commitment to their communities, they would open the door for future generations of Canadian nurses.

Blessings ~ Padre Jones