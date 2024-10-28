Remembrance Day Sentry Program selection announced

File Photo

Today, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Jennie Carignan, announced the members selected for this year’s Remembrance Day Sentry Program.

Eleven Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and one officer from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have received the distinction of being chosen from all those nominated across the country to play an important ceremonial role during this year’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

Representative of the duty, commitment and diversity of our military and security personnel, these exceptional program participants have been honoured with this distinction based on criteria such as deployment experience, community involvement, physical fitness, and their record of conduct.

The following personnel will participate in the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial on Monday, November 11, 2024:

Sentry Program Commander/Royal Canadian Air Force Sentry: Sergeant Kevin James, RCAF Band, Canadian Forces Base Winnipeg, Man.

Royal Canadian Navy Sentry: Master Sailor Jed Garcia, Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt Base Information Services, Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, B.C.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command Sentry: Master Corporal Jeffrey Steel, Canadian Forces Base Petawawa, Ont.

Canadian Army Sentry: Master Bombardier Mikael Nicol-Charette, 4th Canadian Division Training Centre, Meaford, Ont.

RCMP Sentry: Sergeant Cara Streeter, Happy Valley Goose Bay Detachment, N.L.

Military Personnel Command Nursing Officer: Captain Kathleen Nguyen, 1 Canadian Field Hospital, Montreal.

Special Guest of the CDS and CAF Chief Warrant Officer: Corporal Lucas Mullens, Canadian Forces Base Edmonton, Alta.

Canadian Ranger Sentry: Master Corporal Linda Kamenawatamin, 3rd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, Bearskin Lake, Ont.

Eagle Staff Bearer: Master Corporal Phoenix George, Canadian Forces Base Edmonton, Alta.

Eagle Staff Carrier: Master Corporal Sheri-Lea Gee, 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, Valemount, B.C.

Directorate of History and Heritage Musician – Bugler: Corporal Malcolm Horava, Central Band of the CAF, Ottawa.

Directorate of History and Heritage Musician – Piper: Master Corporal Timothy Reid, Central Band of the CAF, Ottawa.

The Remembrance Day Sentry Program was created in 1998 to publicly recognize outstanding CAF members from both the Regular and the Reserve Force, and members of the RCMP, for their dedication, professionalism and performance in service to Canada.

“Each of you exemplifies our values daily through your dedication, professionalism and leadership. As we solemnly remember generations of brave Canadians who fought to preserve our peace and freedom, we also acknowledge your unwavering commitment, exceptional performance and selfless service to Canadians today. We thank you for embodying the very best of who we are and for your continued service.” General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff