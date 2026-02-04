Reminder: Support to Sports Participation Grants

Supplied Photo
The deadline is approaching for the Support to Sports Participation Grants aimed at Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. Applications for events held during the 2025-2026 fiscal year must be submitted by February 28, 2026.
Applicants must complete and submit the online application form thirty (30) days in advance of their event for review via the website.
Applications for events held during the 2026-2027 fiscal year can only be submitted as of March 2, 2026.
The Support to Sports Participation Grant Program focuses on supporting local sports opportunities up to the international level and includes support for OUTCAN members.
The grants seek to relieve some of the financial pressures associated with participating in community sports and reduce barriers to encourage CAF members to participate in sports. Financial assistance is provided by CAF Sports HQ for applicants meeting the eligibility criteria to support them in their sports endeavours.
Applicants may receive up to $1000 towards the cost of attending their event.
What can the grant be used for?
The following is a list of examples, albeit not exhaustive, of the type of financial support that is available:
- Competition entry fee (athlete) / Course fee (coaches and officials)
- Local support for local community league fees
- Transportation costs (airfare, gas, car rental)
- Accommodations
- Meals
- Certification / Qualification / License (coaches and officials)
- Professional Development (Conference / Workshops) – (coaches and officials)
Who can apply?
- CAF members (Regular or Reserve Forces)
- The program is designed to support CAF members as athletes, coaches and officials.
Changes to the program
The Support to Sports Participation Grant Program is currently in its second year of a three-year pilot to assess needs, impacts and potential improvements.
Below are some of the changes implemented for the 2025-2026 fiscal year:
- CAF Sports HQ will now oversee the program delivery (application reviews and reimbursements – if applicable)
- New online application form
- Three (3) applications per CAF member within the fiscal year, as opposed to one (1)
- Grant amount will now be determined based on a member’s round-trip distance travelled
More information?
For more information on the grants and how members can apply, please visit Support to Sports Participation Grant or contact us at SSPG@cfmws.com