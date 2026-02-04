Reminder: Support to Sports Participation Grants

Supplied Photo

The deadline is approaching for the Support to Sports Participation Grants aimed at Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. Applications for events held during the 2025-2026 fiscal year must be submitted by February 28, 2026.



Applicants must complete and submit the online application form thirty (30) days in advance of their event for review via the website.

Applications for events held during the 2026-2027 fiscal year can only be submitted as of March 2, 2026.

The Support to Sports Participation Grant Program focuses on supporting local sports opportunities up to the international level and includes support for OUTCAN members.

The grants seek to relieve some of the financial pressures associated with participating in community sports and reduce barriers to encourage CAF members to participate in sports. Financial assistance is provided by CAF Sports HQ for applicants meeting the eligibility criteria to support them in their sports endeavours.

Applicants may receive up to $1000 towards the cost of attending their event.