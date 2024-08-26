Riders Supporting PTSD Awareness Visit 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron at CFB Cold Lake

Members of The Rolling Barrage coast-to-coast motorcycle ride arrive at 4 Wing for a tour of 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron’s 3 Hangar on 13 Aug 2024 in Cold Lake, Alberta – All Photos by Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician



On August 13th, 2024, 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake hosted a special visit by a group of riders participating in a cross-country journey aimed at raising awareness and funds for PTSD support in Canadian Armed Forces members and first responders. The Rolling Barrage group ride made a stop at the squadron, where they were warmly welcomed by military personnel.



The riders, some of whom are veterans or first responders themselves, were greeted by members of 401 Squadron and had the unique opportunity to tour the squadron’s facilities, as well as an up-close look at a CF-18 Hornet. For many, this was a rare chance to learn more about the operations, missions, and history of one of Canada’s renowned fighter squadrons.



The cross-Canada ride is part of a larger initiative aimed at shedding light on the mental health struggles that affect military personnel and first responders, with a particular focus on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Organizers emphasized the importance of community support and awareness in addressing the challenges faced by those who have served their country in demanding roles.



The 22-day ride wrapped up on August 20th, with the participants reaching the Pacific Ocean. More information on the Rolling Barrage is available on their website.





