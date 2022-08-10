Rolling Barrage in support of PTSD treatment making Lakeland stop August 13

The Rolling Barrage is a group of riders that are traveling across Canada in support of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatments, ending stigma, and supporting active and retired Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and first responders – Photo from The Rolling Barrage / Facebook

The Royal Canadian Legion in Bonnyville is hosting a very special group of motorcycle riders.

The Legion says the Rolling Barrage, a group of riders that are traveling across Canada in support of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatments, ending stigma, and supporting active and retired Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and first responders, will be making a stop in the area on August 13th.

“So far, about 60 riders have confirmed they’ll be here, but I think it will be more,” says Bonnyville Legion Branch 183 President Jamie Beaupre. “They’re coming across Canada, all the way from Halifax, for awareness of PTSD. They’re coming here, then they’ll make their way to Fort McMurray, and eventually make their way to Burnaby, B.C.”

The ride will take about three weeks to complete and cover some 8,000 total kilometres.

The Bonnyville Legion branch will be hosting their second bike rally, third pig & beef roast, and fourth people’s choice show and shine event in conjunction with the visit.

“Ironically, their scheduled stop here landed right on our annual rally day. Our Lakeland Ride for PTSD rally will kick off just after 11 AM on Saturday. We’ll meet up with the Rolling Barrage and eventually make our way to the Eastbourne Ball Diamonds, where a lot of the fun will take place.”

A roasted pig and beef supper, bean bag toss tournament, pancake breakfast, and open mic musical jam is also on the schedule. The Legion says camping spots are available and pets are allowed, provided they stay inside their campsites.

Ticketing information on the weekend of activities is available on the official Facebook event page.

In 2021, The Rolling Barrage says they were able to raise just over $58,000 in donations.

“Everyone is welcome,” adds Beaupre. “It’s an open event for anyone and it’s a family event.”