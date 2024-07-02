Royal Canadian Air Force Celebrates its Centennial during Canada Day Flypast in Ottawa

Supplied Photo

To mark its Centennial, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) held its largest flypast in 20 years on Canada Day. 49 aircraft took part in the 20-minute long ‘parade in the sky’ featuring historic, current, and future Canadian military aircraft.

The afternoon celebration began at 12:30 pm with a special appearance by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and concluded with another flyover by the Snowbirds and CF-18 Demonstration aircraft. The CF-18 on the Demonstration Team bears a distinct RCAF Centennial paint scheme.

Ranging in size from small two-seat training aircraft like the CT-156 Harvard II to the largest transport planes in the RCAF like the CC-177 Globemaster and new CC-330 Husky, the flypast afforded viewers watching from the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Parliament Hill, and LeBreton Flats, a chance to appreciate one hundred years of service, dedication, and professionalism by Canada’s Air Force.

“The Royal Canadian Air Force is proud to conduct this flypast featuring historic, current, and future aircraft on Canada Day of this, its Centennial year. The flypast is a recognition of the importance of Canada’s Air Force and the operations it conducts 24/7, at home and around the world protecting and supporting Canadians and their allies. We remember all those who came before us and we rededicate ourselves to upholding the very best standards and values set out for us as we grow our Air Force for the challenges of today and the future,” said Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force.

In addition to planes like the legendary Spitfire fighter, Lancaster bomber and distinctive yellow training aircraft of the Second World War, examples of future RCAF fleets like the PC-21, part of RCAF Future Aircrew Training, the F-35 Lightning II fighter (courtesy of the Vermont Air National Guard), and the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (courtesy of the United States Navy) were also included in the display.