Snow Fever cancelled but other activities planned for Cold Lake

Snow Fever 2022 has been cancelled – Snow Fever/ Facebook

Organizers say the popular Snow Fever festival will not be going ahead next month in the City Of Cold Lake.

In a post made on Facebook on Wednesday, coordinators for the three day festival say current COVID-19 concerns and provincial regulations were some of the reasons why the 2022 edition would not go ahead.

“Due to provincial government regulations and current COVID-19 concerns, Snow Fever organizers felt it was best to postpone the celebration until 2023. However, the Family Day long weekend still has lots in store!” reads the post.

The city has also announced that a Family Day Outdoor Winter Carnival will take place at Thomas Varughese Memorial Field next to the Energy Centre on the holiday Monday.

Outdoor ice skating, ice slides, tobogganing and sleigh rides are just some of the events set to take place that day.

Kinosoo Ridge Resort has announced it will be open on the Monday as well as Family Fishing Weekend in the province, where no fishing license is required.