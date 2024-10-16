Sound the Alarm: 4 Wing Fire Service Highlights Smoke Alarms in Fire Prevention Week

4 Wing Fire Service members Sergeant Adam McAloney (left) and Aviator Madison Préfontaine talk with students at Art Smith Aviation Academy during Fire Prevention Week at CFB Cold Lake – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 4 Wing Fire Service took fire safety beyond the firehouse during this year’s Fire Prevention Week at CFB Cold Lake. Between October 6th to 12th, firefighters were out and about, participating in educational activities designed to spread awareness about fire prevention and safety, all tied to the 2024 theme: “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”

Throughout the week, members of the 4 Wing Fire Service visited the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRC) daycare, where Fire Chief Captain James Richardson read a fire-safety themed story to the children and introduced them to basic safety principles in a fun and interactive setting. At Northern Lights Public Schools’ Art Smith Aviation Academy, located on the base, firefighters continued their educational outreach, talking to students about the importance of fire safety and smoke alarms.

In addition to their work with schools, the fire service set up informative displays at CANEX and held fire drills across the community. The outreach efforts helped emphasize the role that functional smoke alarms play in saving lives and how critical it is for families to test them regularly and maintain them properly.

Fire Prevention Week is a nationwide initiative that dates to 1925, when it was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Its ongoing mission is to raise public awareness and reduce fire-related injuries and fatalities.

Sergeant Adam McAloney, Chief Fire Inspector for the 4 Wing Fire Service, emphasized the importance of these outreach efforts: “Getting out into the community and sharing the message of Fire Prevention Week is crucial, especially with children. Smoke alarms are one of the most effective tools in keeping people safe from fire, but they need to be properly maintained to do their job. Our team is passionate about spreading this message and making sure that everyone on the base understands the steps they can take to prevent fire-related incidents.”