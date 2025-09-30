Supporting Indigenous Defence Team members’ mental health and well-being

In order from left to right, CWO Pickard, Col Grebstad, Col Toope, MWO Quinn, Commander of the Canadian Army LGen M.W Wright, WO Leblanc (Eagle Staff carrier), MWO Brown, CPO2 Langley, at the 2024 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony – Supplied Photo

As we observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, we take the time to acknowledge the impact of Canada’s colonial legacy on Indigenous Peoples of Canada and Indigenous Defence Team members. Supporting mental health and well-being centres around understanding, respect, and empathy, to foster an inclusive environment that honours Indigenous cultural identity and mental health.

Indigenous Peoples of Canada have contributed invaluable wisdom, strength, and resilience to CAF operations. The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces collaborate with Indigenous communities to raise awareness of generational trauma and address lasting harms.

How to support the mental health and well-being of Indigenous Defence Team members:

Understand the historical and current challenges that Indigenous peoples face . This includes recognizing the lasting impacts of colonization, intergenerational trauma, and systemic discrimination. Understanding fosters empathy, compassion and culturally sensitive support for Indigenous members affected by profound emotional and spiritual harm. This trauma can affect every aspect of Indigenous life, including military service.

. This includes recognizing the lasting impacts of colonization, intergenerational trauma, and systemic discrimination. Understanding fosters empathy, compassion and culturally sensitive support for Indigenous members affected by profound emotional and spiritual harm. This trauma can affect every aspect of Indigenous life, including military service. Build supportive relationships and Indigenous-based networks within the Defence Team . Creating such networks promotes a sense of belonging and community, reducing feelings of isolation.

. Creating such networks promotes a sense of belonging and community, reducing feelings of isolation. Be proactive in promoting mental health awareness across all levels and ranks . Regularly participate in health promotion training designed to help identify signs of distress, particularly those reflecting the unique stressors Indigenous members might face. Open dialogue about mental wellness encourages a stigma-free environment, empowering individuals to seek help when needed.

. Regularly participate in health promotion training designed to help identify signs of distress, particularly those reflecting the unique stressors Indigenous members might face. Open dialogue about mental wellness encourages a environment, empowering individuals to seek help when needed. Commit to continuous learning and allyship . Listen openly to Indigenous colleagues’ experiences and insights. A genuine ally is someone willing to learn, reflect, and adjust their behaviour to support Indigenous members effectively.

. Listen openly to Indigenous colleagues’ experiences and insights. A genuine ally is someone willing to learn, reflect, and adjust their behaviour to support Indigenous members effectively. Everyday actions can also include being mindful of stereotypes and biases that might influence your perceptions and interactions. Challenge these biases actively , both personally and when you witness them in others, to create an environment of respect and genuine equality.

, both personally and when you witness them in others, to create an environment of respect and genuine equality. Managers: support Indigenous members in accessing resources tailored to their needs. Encourage and support their connection to mental health supports, culturally competent counsellors, and community Elders who can provide guidance rooted in traditional wisdom.

By promoting cultural understanding, acts of healing, resilience, cultural respect, continuous learning, and genuine allyship, you help establish a supportive atmosphere that enhances the overall mental health and well-being of the Defence Team’s Indigenous members.

Bahareh Samsamiardekani, B.Sc., M.Ed., M.HPE, is part of the Strengthening the Forces team and works on promoting social wellness.