Talking to youth about mental health

Since the onset of the pandemic, children, teens, and post-secondary students have experienced the greatest declines in mental health.

Given the toll that the pandemic has had on our youth, having open conversations about mental health and sharing helpful resources with them is both timely and necessary. These are just a couple of available resources that can be leveraged:

Kids Help Phone has counsellors available by phone, (1-800-668-6868) or by texting CONNECT to 686868 to provide confidential and non-judgmental support to youth. Both services are available 24/7.

jack.org (you are now leaving the Government of Canada website) is a hub consisting of education, tools, support and information pertaining to youth mental health.

As in-class learning resumes in many provinces, the upcoming school year may look more “normal” for some. Kids are likely excited about the prospect of being back in class with their friends and joining extra-curricular activities. They may also be feeling anxious as they go through yet another transition.

Parents can support managing these feelings in a variety of ways:

To learn ways to connect with youth about mental health while offering strategies for parents and caregivers to support them, register here for our August 11 (EN) and 12 (FR) webinar: Talking with youth about suicide and mental health in a Post-Pandemic Context. This webinar is open to all Defence Team members.

Programs and resources available for Defence Team Members

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Canadian Forces Member Assistance Program (CFMAP) are here to help public service employees and CAF personnel, families, and veterans cope with professional or personal challenges that may impact their health and well-being. If you find yourself needing a helping hand or simply wanting to talk to someone, the DND/CAF have resources available to help. You can also reach out to the EAP, the Mental Health and Well-Being Office, or the Office of Disability Management.

Subscribe to the EAP distribution list to stay informed on mental health and wellness topics, learn about upcoming webinars, and much more.