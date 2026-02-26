Temporary Closure Scheduled for parts of Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at CFB Cold Lake

February 27, 2026
The Courier
by | 26 Feb 2026 | Featured News, Local News

File Photo

Users of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake are being advised of an upcoming temporary closure affecting several athletic spaces within the facility.

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 27th, the main gymnasium, mini-gymnasium, squash courts and racquetball court will close to accommodate scheduled maintenance. The affected areas are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th.

Facility management says that the closure is required in order to complete the refinishing of all wood flooring surfaces in these spaces. Other sections of the Sports Centre are expected to remain operational, and users are encouraged to plan their activities accordingly.

Additional information about facility amenities and programming can be found on the Sports Centre’s official website.

