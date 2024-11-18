November 20, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
Boo-tiful Turnout: Cold Lake Haunt Draws Over 1,000 VisitorsThe 2024 Your Say Survey is live—Help shape personnel policies!Emergency Response Exercise for 4 Wing Cold Lake: Public AffairsMake a Splash: Join the Lifeguard Team at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre!Cold Lake Remembers: Community Gathers to Honour Veterans on Remembrance Day

The 2024 Your Say Survey is live—Help shape personnel policies!

by | Nov 18, 2024 | Featured News, Local News, National News

Supplied Photos

The Your Say Survey is your opportunity to be heard and to provide leadership with valuable insights on a variety of topics, which will help inform decisions about policies and programs.

Questions in this survey include topics such as:

  • experiences on Imposed Restriction;
  • satisfaction with various policies;
  • programs and services, such as satisfaction with health and wellness programs;
  • satisfaction with the policy on cannabis use;
  • your opinions on the changes to the CAF dress policy; and
  • your experiences with harassment, discrimination, hateful conduct, and sexual misconduct.

The survey has been sent to approximately 9,000 Regular Force and Primary Reserve members. If you have received a survey link, your feedback is valued and you are encouraged to complete the survey today.

Questions about the Your Say Survey can be addressed to Carina Daugherty (cmp.Survey-Sondage@forces.gc.ca), Defence Scientist at Director General Military Personnel Research and Analysis (DGMPRA).

This research has been approved by the DND/CAF Social Science Research Review Board (SSRRB) in accordance with DAOD 5062-0 and 5062-1. The SSRRB approval # is 2185/24N.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied