The 2024 Your Say Survey is live—Help shape personnel policies!

Supplied Photos

The Your Say Survey is your opportunity to be heard and to provide leadership with valuable insights on a variety of topics, which will help inform decisions about policies and programs.

Questions in this survey include topics such as:

experiences on Imposed Restriction;

satisfaction with various policies;

programs and services, such as satisfaction with health and wellness programs;

satisfaction with the policy on cannabis use;

your opinions on the changes to the CAF dress policy; and

your experiences with harassment, discrimination, hateful conduct, and sexual misconduct.

The survey has been sent to approximately 9,000 Regular Force and Primary Reserve members. If you have received a survey link, your feedback is valued and you are encouraged to complete the survey today.

Questions about the Your Say Survey can be addressed to Carina Daugherty (cmp.Survey-Sondage@forces.gc.ca), Defence Scientist at Director General Military Personnel Research and Analysis (DGMPRA).

This research has been approved by the DND/CAF Social Science Research Review Board (SSRRB) in accordance with DAOD 5062-0 and 5062-1. The SSRRB approval # is 2185/24N.