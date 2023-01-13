The Courier News finds new home inside the Officers’ Mess

The new home of PSP Corporate Services and the Courier News, located upstairs at the Officers’ Mess – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News.

After many years, The Courier News has a new home at CFB Cold Lake.

Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services team and the Courier News made the move to their new location, the former Mess Manager’s office inside the Officers’ Mess located on Timberline Drive, in November. The change of scenery ended The Courier’s long residence inside the Centennial Centre building (Building 67).

“We’re very excited about our move into the Officers’ Mess,” says Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler. “The new space is a better fit for our team than our previous home and allows us an impressive new creative location to continue the tradition of quality projects like The Courier News, as well as the many other programs Corporate Services offers to the members of 4 Wing.”

Corporate Services office hours remain 8 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday. The building is locked during those times, but visitors wanting to stop by just need to call 780-840-8000 ext. 3038 to be let in.

Courier News has been providing CFB Cold Lake with a trusted source for news and information since 1955.