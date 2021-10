A big congratulations goes out to Master Corporal Cara Stangby (now posted to Winnipeg) for being the grand prize winner of $1000 for the Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge!

The Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge ran for 16 weeks focusing on the four performance behaviours (P4) of the CAF Physical Performance Strategy, which encouraged members to move more, train right, eat better and sleep well!

A big thank you to BMO Bank of Montreal for sponsoring this event!