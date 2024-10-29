The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre opens call for applications for the Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program

Supplied Photo

The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre (SMSRC) is committed to improving access to support services for individuals affected by sexual misconduct within the Defence community.

Today, the SMSRC launched its 2024-25 call for applications for the Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program. This initiative aims to broaden the availability of support services and strengthen collaboration between community-based organizations and Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) service providers.

Grant Details:

One-time project grants: up to $50,000

Recurrent grants: up to $75,000 annually for two to three years

Application deadline: November 26 , 2024, at 11:59 PM Pacific Time

The goal of the Grant Program is to broaden the scope of support services accessible to those affected by sexual misconduct in the wider Defence community and increase the collaboration between community-based and DND/CAF service providers. The SMSRC’s Grant Program was developed based on the request of people in the Defence community affected by sexual misconduct to have access to a broad range of culturally competent, confidential, specialized care and support services.

The grant program is part of It’s Time: Canada’s Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (the federal GBV Strategy).

For further information and to apply, please visit the SMSRC Grant Program website.