Three Canadian soldiers of the First World War laid to rest in France

Six Canadian Armed Forces soldiers carry a casket draped in a Canadian flag in Loos British Cemetery in Loos-en-Gobelle, France, on June 8, 2023 – Supplied Photo / Six soldats des forces armées canadiennes portent un cercueil drapé d’un drapeau canadien, au cimetière britannique de Loos, à Loos-en-Gohelle, en France, le 8 juin 2023 – Photo fournie

Three Canadian soldiers of the First World War, Private Harry Atherton, Corporal Percy Howarth, and Sergeant Richard Musgrave, were laid to rest with military honours at Loos British Cemetery, Loos-en-Gohelle, France, on June 8th. The families of the soldiers were in attendance, with the support of Veterans Affairs Canada, along with representatives of the Government of Canada and the local French Government. All three soldiers were reported missing on August 15, 1917, on the first day of the Battle of Hill 70 near Lens, France, and each was presumed to have died as part of the battle.

Private Harry Atherton was buried by his perpetuating unit, The Calgary Highlanders. Private Atherton died at the age of 24. His identification was announced by the Department of National Defence (DND) in October 2022. Corporal Percy Howarth was buried by his perpetuating unit, The British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own). Corporal Howarth died at the age of 23. His identification was announced by DND in January 2023. Sergeant Richard Musgrave was buried by his perpetuating unit, The British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own). Sergeant Musgrave died at the age of 32. His identification was announced by DND in March 2022.

The remains of the three soldiers were discovered during construction projects north of Lens, France, in 2011 and 2017. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission was notified and took possession of the remains and associated artefacts. Through historical, genealogical, anthropological, archaeological, and DNA analysis, and with the assistance of the Canadian Forces Forensic Odontology Response Team and the Canadian Museum of History, the Casualty Identification Review Board was able to confirm the identity of the soldiers.

Trois soldats canadiens de la Première Guerre mondiale, soit le soldat Harry Atherton, le caporal Percy Howarth, et le sergent Richard Musgrave, ont été inhumés le 8 juin avec les honneurs militaires au cimetière britannique de Loos, à Loos-en-Gohelle, en France. Les familles des soldats étaient présentes, avec le soutien d’Anciens Combattants Canada, ainsi que des représentants du gouvernement du Canada et du gouvernement local de la France. Les trois soldats avaient été portés disparus le 15 août 1917, soit le premier jour de la bataille de la côte 70, près de Lens, en France, et chacun d’eux a été présumé mort au cours de cette bataille.

Le soldat Harry Atherton a été inhumé par l’unité qui perpétue sa mémoire, The Calgary Highlanders. Le soldat Atherton est décédé à l’âge de 24 ans. Son identification a été annoncée par le ministère de la Défense nationale (MDN) en octobre 2022. Le caporal Percy Howarth a été inhumé par l’unité qui perpétue sa mémoire, The British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own). Le caporal Howarth est décédé à l’âge de 23 ans. Son identification a été annoncée par le MDN en janvier 2023. Le sergent Richard Musgrave e été inhumé par l’unité qui perpétue sa mémoire, The British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own). Le sergent Musgrave et décédé à l’âge de 32 ans. Son identification a été annoncée par le MDN en mars 2022.

Les restes d’ossements des trois soldats ont été découverts lors de travaux de construction au nord de Lens, en France, en 2011 et en 2017. La Commission des sépultures de guerre du Commonwealth en a été informée et a pris possession des dépouilles et des objets associés. Au moyen d’analyses historiques, généalogiques, anthropologiques, archéologiques et génétiques, avec l’aide de l’Équipe d’intervention en odontologie médico-légale des Forces canadiennes et du Musée canadien de l’histoire, le Comité d’examen du Programme d’identification des pertes militaires a pu confirmer l’identité des soldats.