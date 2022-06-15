Thrills in the sky and on the ground at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – Supplied Photo

From a display of history to thrills and loops in the sky and even the chance to ride in a monster truck, the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show is sure to be the must-see-and-experience event of the summer!

The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation returns to Cold Lake to showcase a P-51 Mustang alongside the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor as a living memorial to the men and women who have served – or are currently serving.

Kyle Fowler will take to the skies for a performance in his delta wing canard design Long EZ! The small, tandem seat aircraft weighs only 920 pounds empty but can pull anywhere from +5 to -2 G’s.

The wonderful sights won’t be just in the air, though. Attendees can look forward to getting an up-close look at a variety of static displays, including a C-5 Galaxy, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, C-17 Globemaster III, CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, and so much more!

Meanwhile, The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show is proud to welcome Jurassic Attack! Built by Don Frankish out of Foremost, Alberta, Jurassic Attack offers guests the ride of a lifetime in Canada’s newest monster truck ride truck. Designed to look like Frankish’s Monster Jam competition truck, Jurassic Attack holds 10 passengers and features a Bypass shock and airbag suspension for a smoother ride than most other trucks! Guests will be allowed to take a ride in Jurassic Attack for an additional fee. With so much to see, hear, experience, and enjoy, the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show is the place to be on July 16th and 17th. Get your tickets today! The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Community Engagement Sponsor, Cenovus Energy. The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.