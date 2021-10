Here are two great photos taken in theatre ATF Romania – Photos by Avr Philpott.

A pallet of Tim Hortons coffee from the three Cold Lake Tim Hortons was donated through the Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) in support of the Romania deployment! It was shipped overseas in the Morale Pack-Up and is a much-appreciated commodity amongst the troops! It looks like the pallet is under “heavy guard” by an MP!