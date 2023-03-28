Tuning up the Band: Stéphany Clément

Stéphany Clément, a member of the 4 Wing Band – Supplied Photo

Tuning up the Band showcases the members that make up the 4 Wing Band. These submitted articles give the band members an opportunity to showcase their history with the group, as well as explain what makes the band so special to them.

“Hi, My Name is Stéphany Clément, and I play the Trombone for the 4 Wing Band.”

“I have been in the band for the past 4 years that I have been in Cold Lake. I first saw the band at the Wing Welcome for the new personnel arriving at 4 Wing. I had just arrived from Borden from My Materiel Management technician course.”

“They played More Cowbell and that’s where I was charmed.”

During her time in the band, Clément says she is able to improve her skills by playing with other members.

“I am not the best trombone player, Doug is, but the energy and the camaraderie of the band are what make me want to be better after every practice and gig.”

===



“Bonjour, je m’appelle Stéphany Clément et je joue du trombone dans l’orchestre de la 4e Escadre.

“Je fais partie de l’orchestre depuis quatre ans à Cold Lake. J’ai vu l’orchestre pour la première fois lors de la cérémonie d’accueil des nouveaux membres du personnel de la 4e Escadre. Je venais d’arriver de Borden après avoir suivi mon cours de technicien en gestion du matériel.

“Ils ont joué More Cowbell et c’est là que j’ai été charmée.

Depuis qu’elle fait partie de l’orchestre, Mme Clément dit qu’elle peut améliorer ses compétences en jouant avec d’autres membres.

“Je ne suis pas la meilleure tromboniste, Doug l’est, mais l’énergie et la camaraderie de l’orchestre me poussent à m’améliorer après chaque pratique et chaque concert.

