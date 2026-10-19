Update: Four Canadian Armed Forces members killed during training in CFB Wainwright

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It is with profound sadness that the Canadian Armed Forces confirms that four of our members lost their lives during a fire-related training incident at CFB Wainwright at approximately 4 p.m. MDT on October 17, 2026.

The members confirmed killed during this exercise:

Sergeant Morgan Wong , from the Loyal Edmonton Regiment based at Edmonton, Alberta serving with 3rd Battalion , Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry

, from the Loyal Edmonton Regiment based at Edmonton, Alberta serving with , Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Private Shaun Farrell , from 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based at Edmonton, Alberta

, from Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based at Edmonton, Alberta Private Aidan Goulding , from 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based at Edmonton, Alberta

, from Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based at Edmonton, Alberta Private Hayden Lykkemark , from 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based at Edmonton, Alberta

In addition to those who lost their lives, 39 Canadian Armed Forces members sustained injuries.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the four Canadian Armed Forces members who lost their lives. Canada mourns with the entire Canadian Armed Forces community during this profoundly difficult time. We remain committed to supporting all those affected and to honouring the service, dedication and sacrifice of these soldiers.” said The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

On October 17, 2026, at approximately 1600 hrs (MDT), members of 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group from the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, were conducting live fire training at CFB Wainwright as part of Exercise APOLLO SHOOTER. While conducting training a fire ignited and high wind speeds enabled the fire to grow and spread very rapidly overtaking the unit administrative area.