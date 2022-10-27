Virtual CAF Sports Hall of Fame kiosk opens at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

The new virtual CAF Sports Hall of Fame kiosk at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at CFB Cold Lake – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Visitors to the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at CFB Cold Lake have a new feature to learn about some of the best in Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports history.

On October 21st, members of the Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports team, along with 4 Wing Deputy Wing commander LCol Alain Gagnon, unveiled the new virtual CAF Sports Hall of Fame kiosk. The feature lets users of the facility stop and scroll through stories of inducted members and sports teams via a touch-screen system.

“We used to have placards on the wall for CAF Sports Hall of Fame members,” says Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing PSP Sports Coordinator. “It’s great to see now that we have it all at our fingertips in a touch-screen display.”

The CAF Sports Hall of Fame is considered the “pinnacle” of the CAF Sports Awards program. Over 100 individuals and teams are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

“The CAF Sports Hall of Fame goes back to the early 70s,” explains Ingham. “Although, awards go back to way back. For example, the 30th Grey Cup was played on December 5, 1942, before 12,455 fans at Varsity Stadium in Toronto. The Toronto RCAF Hurricanes defeated the Winnipeg RCAF Bombers 8 to 5.”

Canadian Armed Forces bases across Canada now feature the virtual Hall of Fame exhibit. Ingham says anyone interested in both seeing and reading about some great stories in the world of CAF sports can access the kiosk upstairs, on the second floor of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

“Patrons can access our virtual display at any time the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre is open.”