Mission Ready: Equipping the Forces

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How today’s investments power tomorrow’s operations.

This week, the government announced several investments focused on providing Defence Team members with the tools, systems, and capabilities needed to deliver our mission.

Replacement of the Canadian Armed Forces Service Rifle

The Defence Investment Agency awarded a contract to acquire up to 65,402 Canadian Modular Assault Rifles (CMAR), replacing the CAF’s aging C7/C8 fleet.

What this means for the Defence Team

Modern, reliable equipment: The new CMAR will replace the aging C7/C8 assault rifle fleet, giving CAF members improved reliability, protection, and situational awareness during operations.

The new CMAR will replace the aging C7/C8 assault rifle fleet, giving CAF members improved reliability, protection, and situational awareness during operations. Enhanced operational readiness: Modern rifles support day-to-day training and deployed missions, enabling CAF members to perform their duties safely and effectively.

News release: Defence Investment Agency awards contract to replace current Canadian Armed Forces assault rifles

Canada’s Sovereign Access to Space

A $200-million investment in a Canadian spaceport near Canso, Nova Scotia, outlined Canada’s intent to join the NATO STARLIFT initiative. It also introduced the first round of innovators selected for the $105‑million Launch the North Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) challenge, which aims to advance domestic space‑launch capabilities through research and development by 2028.

What this means for the Defence Team

Stronger, more resilient space operations: Developing a Canadian spaceport and domestic launch capability allows Canada to deploy satellites more quickly and securely, enhancing communications, navigation, surveillance, and intelligence support while reducing reliance on foreign providers.

News release: Minister McGuinty Announces Strategic Investments in Sovereign Space Launch

Domestic Ammunition Production

A $1.4 billion investment to boost Canada’s ability to make its own ammunition will reduce our reliance on foreign suppliers, and support CAF and NATO missions.

What this means for the Defence Team

Reliable, sovereign supply of ammunition: Expanding domestic production provides the CAF with timely, dependable access to critical munitions for training and operations.

Expanding domestic production provides the CAF with timely, dependable access to critical munitions for training and operations. Enhanced operational readiness: Access to modern, locally produced artillery components and ammunition will support effective deployment at home and abroad.

Access to modern, locally produced artillery components and ammunition will support effective deployment at home and abroad. Improved resilience and security: Domestic production reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, enabling operations to remain uninterrupted during global supply challenges.

News release: Minister McGuinty announces investment of $1.4 billion into Domestic Ammunition Production

Next generation of Canadian space surveillance

A $32-million contract to build the ground-based optical part of the Surveillance of Space 2 project will enable the Defence Team to track and monitor satellites and space debris orbiting the Earth.

What this means for the Defence Team

Protection of critical assets: Satellites provide services which the CAF relies on every day. By tracking debris or other satellites, we can take preventative measures to avoid potential collisions and continuing defending this critical asset.

Satellites provide services which the CAF relies on every day. By tracking debris or other satellites, we can take preventative measures to avoid potential collisions and continuing defending this critical asset. Positions Canada as a leader in space safety: Having situational awareness of the objects in Earth’s orbit is the first step in defending and protecting space-based capabilities.

News release: Defence Investment Agency announces new contract for Surveillance of Space 2 project

Support to Ukraine’s Defence

Canada showcased production of Senator armoured vehicles for Ukraine in Brampton, Ontario, to highlight the role of the Canadian defence industry in supporting global security. Canada is providing 383 additional vehicles, which support Ukraine’s Armed Forces’ mobility and protection.

What this means for the Defence Team

Supporting allies with Canadian expertise: Supplying Senator armoured vehicles to Ukraine demonstrates the operational value of Canadian-designed equipment and Canada’s active support for allies, reinforcing the country’s role in global stability and defence partnerships.

Supplying Senator armoured vehicles to Ukraine demonstrates the operational value of Canadian-designed equipment and Canada’s active support for allies, reinforcing the country’s role in global stability and defence partnerships. Enhanced operational knowledge: Seeing Canadian equipment used in real combat environments provides lessons and insights that can inform training, tactics, and future capability development.

News release: Minister McGuinty highlights armoured vehicles donation to Ukraine, visits Roshel facility in Brampton