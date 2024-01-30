WANTED: Experienced former RCAF members for re-enrollment

Supplied Photo

The RCAF is actively seeking to re-enroll former members, who were fully trained in their RCAF occupation and who meet the suitability requirements, as skilled applicants.

The RCAF is an important partner in Canadian aviation. Re-enrollees can make an extraordinary contribution to Canada’s air and space capabilities using their previous training and experience, as well as the fresh knowledge and perspectives gained from recent non-military employment.

We are looking for experienced Officers and NCMs in all of our occupations, and opportunities are available to re-enroll into the Regular Force or the RCAF Reserve.

The Air Force Intake and Liaison Team (AFILT) is a dedicated crew, ready to facilitate the re-enrollment of former experienced personnel into the RCAF. In an effort to reduce waiting times, the AFILT is also working closely with the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group and RCAF career managers to expedite re-enrollment for those who qualify.

The re-enrollment process has been streamlined for skilled applicants returning to the CAF/RCAF! For example, the Canadian Forces Aptitude Test and the Trait Self Descriptive Test are not required to re-enroll.