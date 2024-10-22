Welcome to the Royal Canadian Air Force, 2 Air Support Operations Squadron!

Commander of 2 Wing, Colonel Belley presided over the 2 Air Support Operations Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony where command was assumed by Lieutenant Colonel Riley and Warrant Officer Parker at the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, Ontario on 25 July 2024. Photo by: Corporal Luke Barrie, 8 Wing Imaging

This summer, 2 Air Support Operations Squadron (2 ASOS) joined 2 Wing, bringing exceptional expertise in line with the expeditionary mandate.

Like 2 Wing, 2 Air Support Operations Squadron (2 ASOS) holds a special position within the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and plays a critical role in supporting joint, combined, and interagency operations.

Its primary mission is to provide command and control of air–land integration through deployable Tactical Air Control Parties (TACP) and air liaison detachments integrated with the Canadian Army. Within a TACP, air officers, systems operators and joint terminal air controllers are responsible for managing the airspace above ground forces. These key positions are held by aerospace controllers, air combat systems officers, pilots and aerospace control operators.

By coordinating air power with land operations from the battalion to the corps level, 2 ASOS increases speed and flexibility, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of joint operations and ensuring seamless cooperation between the RCAF and the Canadian Army.

To accomplish this mission, 2 ASOS operates within a hybrid structure. While integrated within the Army to ensure close co-operation and strategic management of air resources, the squadron remains under RCAF command.

Although 2 ASOS headquarters is located at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston, the squadron is composed of various detachments located on several bases, including Edmonton, Petawawa and Valcartier. This means that 9 of the 17 positions in 2 ASOS are held by primary controllers co-located at Canadian Army Headquarters.

The creation of the squadron was marked by several important milestones. The concept of operations was first approved by Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny (then Major-General) on 19 July 2021. This was followed by the approval of the Implementation Master Plan by Major-General Colin Keiver, on behalf of Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, on 20 April 2023. The process was finalized with the signing of the Ministerial Order of Organization by the Minister of National Defence on 3 July 2024, and the squadron was officially incorporated a few days later.

“The official arrival of our squadron to 2 Wing is a significant and long-anticipated event. Its existence is a testament to the power of collaboration, determination, and commitment. Many people worked tirelessly to create a home for the TACP. I am honoured to lead this unit and am confident that, as the centre of Joint air-land operations, it will greatly enhance our capabilities and contribution to RCAF and Army operations,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Joshua Riley, Commanding Officer of 2 ASOS.

With three of its six units now located outside of CFB Bagotville, 2 Wing continues to grow and has a greater presence across Canada than ever. We welcome the members of 2 ASOS to the expeditionary family!