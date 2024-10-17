Win a Student Experience at the Invictus Games

Supplied Photo

As we lead into Remembrance Day, we take the time to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served their country, on and off the battlefield. This year, ATCO is offering a new way for Alberta students to share their feelings about the heroes who make up our Armed Forces and Veteran communities.

ATCO is inviting Alberta students in grades 4 through 9 to enter a creative composition on WHY MILITARY MATTERS for a chance to win one of 10 trips for two (student and parent/legal guardian) to attend the Invictus Games in Vancouver from February 15-17, 2025.

Competition runs from October 15 – November 11, 2024.

Submit Your Entry online and learn more at www.atco.com/IG25contest

Creative Composition instructions:

Each creative composition should describe Why Military Matters? (between 150 – 650 words). The composition must be relevant to the theme, whether there is a personal connection, an understanding of the importance of the military in Canada or the need to support our military veterans.

The composition can either be completed in the form of a short essay, poem, song or video. Compositions should be interesting, creative, inspirational or heartwarming.

Eligible entries will be judged on the content of the composition. Judging criteria will include:

Interpretation: How well the theme “Why Military Matters” is interpreted

Creativity: How original the theme “Why Military Matters” is depicted

Composition: The overall design and quality of the composition

Emotional impact: Whether the piece evokes emotion

All compositions must be original and written in English to be considered valid for the ATCO IG25 Student Competition.

Learn more about the Invictus Games, watch videos of some of the athletes and read about ATCO’s support.

For more information about the contest, please contact us at community@atco.com