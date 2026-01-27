 Wing Calibration Centre Dedicates Physical Properties Lab in Memory of Larry Karenko

On Friday, 16 January, the 4 Wing Calibration Centre (4WCC) gathered to honour the life, service, and lasting contributions of colleague and friend Larry Karenko, who passed away on 9 July 2025. Larry’s dedication and expertise left a profound impact on the Calibration Centre and the wider CFB Cold Lake community. To commemorate his legacy, the Physical Properties Lab within the facility was formally dedicated in his memory.

Family, friends, members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) leadership, and 4WCC personnel came together to celebrate Larry’s remarkable career and the positive influence he had on those around him.

Gil Prosser, Supervisor with the 4 Wing Calibration Centre, worked with Larry and shared insight into his career and the path that brought him to Cold Lake.

“He moved to Cold Lake in 1994 after transferring from his previous job with Transport Canada in Edmonton to shift his career focus to Metrology, doing calibration,” said Prosser.

“Not long after moving here, he met and married his wife Shannon (who unfortunately passed away in 2014), and they had a son (Logan). Larry started work as a calibration tech in the Electrical Lab of the Cal Centre. Not long afterward, he moved over to the Physical Properties Lab, assuming the role of supervisor, where he remained until his passing in July of 2025.”

Throughout his career, Larry became known for his dedication to his profession and to the people he worked alongside.

“Larry was very dedicated to his job, mentoring several Calibration Techs and developing several friendships along the way,” Prosser said. “He worked with the numerous Cal Centre managers and with Quality Engineering Test Establishment (QETE), developing guidelines and directives for the calibration of equipment used within the CAF.”

Larry’s responsibilities extended well beyond CFB Cold Lake, supporting operations and readiness across the country.

“His responsibilities not only included support of CFB Cold Lake but several bases across Canada, requiring travel across the western provinces to bases to carry out calibration on equipment that could not be shipped to 4 Wing,” said Prosser.

His professionalism and reputation were widely recognized.

“Larry was a very professional in all his work and widely respected across the Wing and the CAF. He left an everlasting impact on the Cal Centre,” Prosser said. “His number of years alone dedicated to the Cal Centre are so seldom heard these days, along with his unwavering professionalism, led to this dedication as he so richly deserves. Hopefully, it will inspire those who work here and those who choose to work here in the future.”

“For the Dedication, we were fortunate to not only have the 1AMS Chain of command and the Cal Centre staff and unit Padre (Capt Yucel Durak), but we were also blessed to have his family (who meant so much to Larry) in attendance to witness this event,” said Prosser.

Family members in attendance included Larry’s parents, Lloyd and Lillian Karenko, his brother, Terry Karenko, and his son, Logan Karenko.



