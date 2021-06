Erin Garneau with her son, Hayden.

Photo: Submitted

Congratulations to the Week 1 Winner of the #P4Challenge: Erin Garneau! Thank you to all who participated last week.

There are still plenty of prizes to be one over the next 15 weeks, so don’t miss out! This week the Goldie Squad moved and there are four new places to find them, snap a photo and share. Registration required to win prizes: https://bit.ly/34kwiNU

A big thank you to BMO Bank of Montreal for their support in this event!