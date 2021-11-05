Coding For Veterans makes a 4 Wing stop Nov 8

The Coding For Veterans (C4V) Career Caravan – Photo Supplied

The Coding For Veterans (C4V) Career Caravan will be rolling into 4 Wing next week. The C4V team is due at the CANEX SuperMart on November 8th, starting at 0730 and wrapping up at 1400.

Organizers say the goal of the Coding for Veterans program is to harness the skills and experiences of veterans who have served our country by training them for second, well-paying civilian careers as software and cyber-security professionals.

“They served us all with dedication and sacrifice during their military career and now we are providing them an opportunity to help fill the urgent skills-shortage in the IT sector, which is causing a critical drag on the Canadian economy” says Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding For Veterans. “Veterans feel they can still serve our country but their duty has now moved from the battlefield to cyberspace.”

The program has expanded this year to include military spouses and family members among its students. Most recently, to support the resettlement of those citizens of Afghanistan who served alongside our troops, C4V has opened the program to allow Afghan interpreters who can safely immigrate to Canada, to enroll and retrain for tech sector jobs alongside the CAF members they once served beside.

The organization estimates that nearly 150-thousand software and cyber-security positions in this country could go unfilled in the next couple of years. The Coding For Veterans Career Caravan is COVID-19 compliant, meaning veterans will be able to safely receive invaluable career advice in person.

Coding For Veterans is described as an intensive 8-month online program offered in partnership with the University of Ottawa that provides graduating military veterans with job-ready training and certification in the areas of software development and cyber security. For those Canadian Armed Forces veterans who qualify, the tuition for the program is fully paid for by Veterans Affairs Canada.

“We are providing the military veterans with the tools required for a career in IT” says C4V Academic Director Pat Shaw. “We have tech companies and government agencies interested in filling their tech talent pipeline with graduates from our program, while at the same time, our program provides military veterans with a solid career in which to gain stable, long-term employment.”

Every year, approximately 7,000 men and women leave the Canadian Forces. They’re often perceived as only having the skill set for security work or policing. C4V says they have done extensive research to determine that our military personnel are especially suited for software and cyber security work.

COVID-19 restrictions have all but halted the usual in-person job fairs people leaving the military depend upon to help them transition into civilian life and find good-paying jobs.

“The pandemic has led to a doubling of enrollment as the demand for IT jobs continues to grow due to the pandemic,” says Jeff Musson, CEO of Coding For Veterans. “COVID-19 has pulled the workforce 15 years into the future. Companies are opening jobs to veterans and ready to hire no matter where they live. The program is delivered online, and they can continue to work remotely.”