RCAF crews travel across Canada in a recruitment blitz

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) squadrons travelled across Canada September 20-28, 2023, to nine Aviation Maintenance Engineering Colleges, displaying a wide range of military aircraft to promote RCAF career opportunities in conjunction with the greater RCAF Attractions Team mandate, the Air Maintenance Branch Air Attractions Team (AMB AAT) and Canadian Forces Recruiting Centres (CFRC). More than a hundred air personnel and military members supported the nationwide blitz. Static aircraft demonstrations included the CH-146 Griffon, CH-147 Chinook, CH-148 Cyclone, CF-18 Hornet, CP-140 Aurora, and CC-130H Hercules. Additionally, AMB AAT visited five more colleges in October and November 2023, for a total of 14 site visits.

“We embarked on an incredible cross-country journey, and it was nothing short of amazing!” says Sergeant Christine Plume, one of the RCAF organizers. “Our RCAF teams, featuring skilled pilots and technicians from Greenwood, Bagotville, Petawawa, Borden, Cold Lake, Edmonton, Esquimalt and Comox, Specialist Recruiters and CFRC Recruiters across Canada worked seamlessly to make this tour a success. The welcome we received at every College we visited was astounding, providing us with an opportunity to engage with aviation colleges and high school students to convey our personal career stories. This was a rare and great opportunity to showcase the RCAF, our people and our careers,” says Sgt Plume.

College and high school students attended tailored presentations provided by the AMB AAT and CFRC recruiters. The program highlighted incentives to enroll in the Non-Commissioned Member Subsidized Training and Education Plan (NCM-STEP) to become an RCAF member. This entry plan covers college tuition and the costs for program essentials, such as tools and Personal Protective Equipment. Students accepted into NCM-STEP also earn an annual salary so that they can focus on becoming skilled technicians. Upon graduation, accepted students will hone their learned skills on an assigned aircraft type in the RCAF.

Aviator Isaac Netherton recently joined the RCAF through NCM-STEP and was sworn in on August 29, 2023. He is enrolled in the aircraft maintenance program at Fanshawe College and is completing his first year of studies to become an Aviation Systems Technician. His aunt, Colonel Lisa Reimer, was his main inspiration to sign up. He was also inspired by his two grandad’s who have flying experience and a passion for aviation. “It was a great experience having my aunt Lisa enroll me into the Air Force,” says Netherton. “I’ve been enjoying the aircraft maintenance program at Fanshawe College, and I’m grateful for all that the NCM-STEP entry plan has to offer. I encourage anyone looking to get a head start on their career to consider it.”

NCM-STEP is recruiting for these occupations: Avionic Systems Technician (AVS) and Aviation Systems Technician (AVN). It is anticipated that it will be available for Aircraft Structures Technician (ACS) starting April 1.