11 MP Flight helps support the community at Fuel Good Day

4 Wing’s 11 Military Police Flight (11 MP Flight) recently stepped out into the community to support a local non-profit.

Members from the unit were on hand on September 19th for Fuel Good Day at the Lakeland Co-op gas bar at 55th Street in Cold Lake. Cold Lake Victim Services received a donation based on fuel, coffee, and other items sold at the station on the day.

The Lakeland Co-op says a total of just under $3500 was raised between the gas bars in Cold Lake and Bonnyville. A donation of $2000 will be made to both the Cold Lake Victim Services as well as the Bonnyville and District SPCA, which were also eligible for support at the event. Aside from the 11 MP Flight members, Cold Lake Cruisers car club members, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, and other volunteers from the city attended the event.

Cold Lake Victim Services has been operating in the community for over 30 years as an entity to support victims of crime and tragedy.