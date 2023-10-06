11 MP Flight helps support the community at Fuel Good Day

Corporal Cameron Huggard, an 11 Military Police Flight Police Officer speaks with a civilian of Cold Lake during the Fuel Good Day held by Victim Services in Cold Lake Alberta on September 19, 2023 – All photos by Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing’s 11 Military Police Flight (11 MP Flight) recently stepped out into the community to support a local non-profit.
Members from the unit were on hand on September 19th for Fuel Good Day at the Lakeland Co-op gas bar at 55th Street in Cold Lake. Cold Lake Victim Services received a donation based on fuel, coffee, and other items sold at the station on the day.
The Lakeland Co-op says a total of just under $3500 was raised between the gas bars in Cold Lake and Bonnyville. A donation of $2000 will be made to both the Cold Lake Victim Services as well as the Bonnyville and District SPCA, which were also eligible for support at the event. Aside from the 11 MP Flight members, Cold Lake Cruisers car club members, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, and other volunteers from the city attended the event.
Cold Lake Victim Services has been operating in the community for over 30 years as an entity to support victims of crime and tragedy.
(From left to right) Warrant Officer Bradley Norman, 11 Military Police Flight (11 MP Flt), Corporal (Cpl) Cameron Huggard, 11 MP Flt, Royal Canadian Mounted Police safety bear and Cpl Nicolas Brand, 11 MP Flt pose for a photo during the Fuel Good Day held by Victim Services in Cold Lake Alberta on September 19, 2023.
Corporal Cameron Huggard, a 11 Military Police Flight Police Officer (left) poses for a photo with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police safety bear during the Fuel Good Day held by Victim Services in Cold Lake Alberta on September 19, 2023.
Corporal Cameron Huggard, a 11 Military Police Flight Police Officer speaks with a civilian of Cold Lake during the Fuel Good Day held by Victim Services in Cold Lake Alberta on September 19, 2023.
Corporal Cameron Huggard, a 11 Military Police Flight Police Officer speaks with a civilian of Cold Lake during the Fuel Good Day held by Victim Services in Cold Lake Alberta on September 19, 2023.
A 11 Military Police Flight patrol vehicle parks in front of the Co-op fuel depot during the Fuel Good Day held by Victim Services in Cold Lake Alberta on September 19, 2023.