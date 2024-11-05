2024 Silver Cross Mother Maureen Anderson Honours Sons’ Legacy of Service

Mrs. Maureen Anderson – Supplied Photo

The Royal Canadian Legion has named Mrs. Maureen Anderson as the 2024 National Silver Cross Mother. In this role, Anderson will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on November 11, representing all Canadian mothers who have lost children in military service. Her appointment pays tribute not only to her sons, Sergeants Ron and Ryan Anderson, but also to the challenges and sacrifices endured by military families.

Anderson was born in England and moved to Canada as a young child when her mother, a British war bride, settled in New Brunswick with Anderson’s father, a Canadian soldier. Growing up in Derby, New Brunswick, Anderson pursued a career in healthcare as a registered nursing assistant and later married Army veteran Peter Anderson. Together, they raised their two sons, Ron and Ryan, in a household that valued service and dedication.

Both sons followed in their father’s footsteps, joining the Royal Canadian Regiment.

Sergeant Ron Anderson, born in Germany, served in areas including Bosnia, Croatia, and Afghanistan. He was known for his courage, receiving a commendation for performing lifesaving first aid on a young child in Afghanistan. Upon returning from his second tour in Afghanistan, he was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a condition that deeply impacted him. Despite these struggles, he was committed to his family, leaving behind four children.

Sergeant Ryan Anderson, born in Oromocto, New Brunswick, was also deeply affected by his service, which included deployments in Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Haiti. Like his brother, he struggled with PTSD following his experiences. Known for his resilience and determination, Ryan was closely connected to his family and is remembered fondly by those who knew him.

As National Silver Cross Mother, Anderson has expressed a commitment to honouring not only her sons but all Canadian service members, particularly those affected by PTSD. She hopes to support other families facing loss and shine a light on the mental health challenges that military personnel often face.

For more information, visit the Royal Canadian Legion’s official page.