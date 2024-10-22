4 Wing Captain Franz Sobek Completes RBC Gran Fondo from Vancouver to Whistler

Captain Franz Sobek at the RBC Grand Fondo – Supplied Photo

On September 7th, Captain Franz Sobek of 4 Wing Cold Lake completed the prestigious RBC Gran Fondo, cycling from Vancouver to Whistler alongside thousands of other participants. A Gran Fondo, which translates to “Big Ride” in Italian, typically covers a minimum of 120 kilometers, with varying terrain and elevation gains that test the endurance and skill of participants. For Captain Sobek, this wasn’t his first major challenge on two wheels.

“To be a true Gran Fondo the distance normally is at least 120 kilometres, ” Sobek explained. “I’ve done rides that are 165 kilometers long and others with up to 10,000 feet of elevation gain. The terrain and elevation gain will vary; thus, some are more challenging rides than others.”

A seasoned cyclist, Sobek’s passion for the sport took off during his university years as part of his training for the Nordic Ski team. His interest in competitive cycling rekindled when he joined Team Canada for the 2022 Warrior Games, where his natural cycling skills quickly returned.

“I started cycling again as a member of Team Canada in the Warrior Games 2022. The cycling skills came back naturally,” Sobek said.

Sobek’s participation in the Gran Fondo was part of his ongoing involvement with the Invictus Games Foundation’s “Beyond the Games” initiative. As a member of the wounded and ill soldiers (WIS) community, Sobek has remained active in events like the London Marathon, Ride London 100, and the Whistler Gran Fondo.

“The Invictus Games Foundation allows athlete alumni to continue their journey of recovery through sport and to connect with fellow competitors,” Sobek noted. “I have competed, wearing my Invictus Games gear, and informing others of the important support the Invictus Games provides to the WIS community.”

Sobek has been in the military for over 33 years and currently serves as the Canadian Armed Forces Conflict and Complaint Management Services (CCMS) Military Agent at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Despite the individual nature of cycling, Sobek finds a strong sense of camaraderie through his involvement with Invictus-related events.

“The best part of continuing my journey with the Invictus Games Foundation is being part of a team, even though the sport is individual,” Sobek shared. “We often set up chat groups to help each other prepare for the challenges ahead, and we all support one another throughout the journey.”