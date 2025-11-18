4 Wing Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree Program Returns to Support Local Military Families

The 4 Wing Chaplain team stands with 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander Colonel Mark Hickey, and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Carlos Oliveira, marking the official launch of the 2025 Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree Program. — Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The holiday spirit is already taking root at 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, as the annual Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree program returns once again to support military families in need. The much-loved initiative opened applications on November 14th, marking the start of a season of giving that brings the base community together year after year.

The 4 Wing Chaplain Team administers the program, providing each participating family with a food hamper and ensuring every child up to age 15 receives a gift. Padre (Major) Howard Rittenhouse, Senior Wing Chaplain at CFB Cold Lake, says the goal is simple: “We assist members and their families who may be experiencing financial pressures and just need a little extra help.” He added that the application process remains completely confidential. “No names are given – only the number in the family, and the age of the child.”

The Angel Tree, set up in the CANEX mall, once again invites anyone in the community to take part. Each tag on the tree lists a child’s age and gender, allowing donors to choose a tag, record their contact information, purchase a gift, and drop it off at the chaplain offices. At the same time, squadrons and units across the base will be collecting food items and delivering completed hampers to St. Mark’s Chapel on the designated day.

CAF members wishing to apply for a hamper or request support through the program can access the application form on the 4 Wing Splash Page via the DWAN.



Rittenhouse highlighted that the strength of the program lies in the generosity of the base community. “All of this is possible due to the amazing generosity of the members and families of 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake.”