4 Wing Cold Lake welcomes new Wing Commander

Colonel David Turenne, outgoing 4 Wing Commander, Brigadier-General Paul Doyle, Deputy Commander, 1 Canadian Air Division, and Colonel Mark Hickey, incoming 4 Wing Commander sign documents during the 4 Wing Cold Lake change of command ceremony at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 25 July 2024. Photo – Master Corporal Angela Gore, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

4 Wing proudly welcomed the new Wing Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey, as he formally accepted command of 4 Wing Cold Lake during a ceremony held on July 25th at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake. The Wing Change of Command ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division (1 CAD) in Winnipeg, Brigadier-General Paul Doyle.



“It is a privilege to be back in Cold Lake and rejoin the 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake team,” remarked Colonel Hickey. “I am grateful to be reunited with such a dedicated group of professionals, who work diligently every day to uphold and protect our national interests and values. It is an exciting time in the RCAF right now, and I look forward to working with our team to maintain and expand CF-18 combat capability while we prepare to transition to the CF-35.”

Hickey assumes command of 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake as the 32nd Wing Commander. He has served in a variety of command, flying and staff roles throughout his career, most notably serving as the Deputy Commander of the 601st Air Operations Center at the Tyndall Air Force Base, in Florida.

Meanwhile, after two years as 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, outgoing Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne is taking on a new challenge as A5 and A7 at the 1 CAD Headquarters.

“Leading 4 Wing over the past two years has been the most profound honour of my career,” said Turenne. “Despite the demanding responsibilities as Canada’s busiest fighter Wing, our exceptional team has consistently achieved success. I am deeply grateful for the privilege of working alongside such extraordinary individuals. I will sincerely miss Cold Lake.”

Family and friends of the outgoing and incoming Wing Commanders and Defence Team members and dignitaries were in attendance for Thursday’s ceremony.