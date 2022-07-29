4 Wing Commander pleased with 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

4 Wing Commander Col David Turenne addresses the crowd at the Sunday performance of the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – Photo by Mike Marshall/The Courier News

The new Wing Commander is pleased with the turnout for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.

4 Wing Commander Col David Turenne attended the two-day airshow on July 16th and 17th, in what was his first official function as Commander of the Wing since being named to that position in June.

“The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show was a resounding success,” says Turenne. “The attendance surpassed all expectations and spectators were treated to an exciting set of performances and ground displays. I received excellent feedback from many people and I am incredibly proud of the effort of the 4 Wing Defence Team and our partners who worked so hard to put this event together.”

An estimated 27,000 people took in the weekend-long event, say organizers. The Cold Lake Air Show Committee is saying the 2022 edition may be the biggest attendance in almost 20 years.

Col Turenne says the showcase of equipment and personnel serves a vital purpose for both 4 Wing and the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The Cold Lake Air Show is an excellent venue for not only 4 Wing but the broader Canadian Armed Forces to showcase our capabilities and professionalism to the general public. The air show weekend provides a window into the career possibilities in the Canadian Armed Forces. In addition, the air show brings our many partners and stakeholders together, facilitating positive relationships that are required for our mutual success. The Cold Lake Air Show is a great event that fosters our connection within the local community, of which all 4 Wing Defence Team members are part of.”

The Air Show runs on a two-year cycle. The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is set to align with the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).