4 Wing Padre to Host Seven-Week Marriage Course in Cold Lake

Supplied Photo

Couples in Cold Lake looking to reconnect, refocus and invest in their relationship will soon have an opportunity to do just that.

Beginning April 1, 4 Wing Padre, Captain Derrick Lee, will host The Marriage Course at the Cold Lake Community Church. The seven-week series is designed to help married and common-law couples strengthen their relationship in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

Described as seven curated date nights, complete with appetizers and desserts, the course is intentionally structured to give couples time together, away from the distractions of daily life. Each evening runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Couples will arrive at the venue and be welcomed by a host couple, who will direct them to their own private table. Each pair receives a journal to guide conversations over the seven weeks, along with a hot drink from the coffee bar and a dessert prepared by the church’s in-house Red Seal chef.

“The lights will lower, and the video will start,” said Padre Lee. “Periodically during the evening, the on-screen couple will prompt a discussion, and the video will go black with a timer. The lights in the venue will go up, and background music will play. The attending couple are then invited to engage in private discussion at their own table. This will be a time of deepening connection between the couple.”

At the end of each evening, couples may share words of encouragement before heading home, returning the following week to continue building on what they’ve started.

Unlike some marriage workshops that rely heavily on group discussion, this course is intentionally private.

“A beautiful and unique aspect of the course is that most of the time is spent one-on-one as a couple,” Lee explained. “Aside from being greeted warmly by the host couple, the remaining time is spent privately as a couple at their own table. The discussions the couple have are private and confidential, and the videos stop for the couple to have important discussions.”

He noted the impact that privacy and intentional time together can have.

“One couple I spoke to told me that after 20 years of marriage, they had never taken the time to have some of the conversations that the course prompts,” he said.

The Marriage Course is open to married or common-law couples at any stage of their relationship. Some participants register simply to invest intentionally in their marriage, while others may be working through specific challenges. The goal, Lee said, is not perfection, but growth and connection.

“I hope that couples have the time to grow closer with one another. Life gets busy, and I know that if I don’t take the time to regularly connect with my spouse, we only grow further apart,” he said.

“I hope that a struggling couple can have space to work through their issues in a safe and connected atmosphere, and I hope that couples who are doing well can be even better.”

Lee speaks from personal experience, having completed the course himself multiple times.

“I have taken the course 3 times and found it an amazing experience each time. It has helped me reconnect with my wife and grow in whatever season we are in,” he said.

The Marriage Course begins Wednesday, April 1 and concludes Wednesday, May 13. Couples are encouraged to register in advance. Please note there are no refunds on or after April 1, 2026.

For more information or to register, visit the official event page at:

https://clcconline.ca/event/fy66425/alpha-marriage-course