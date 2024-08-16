4 Wing proudly introduces its latest initiative – the 4 Wing Diversity Library.

On March 8, 2024, members of 4 Wing Cold Lake pause in front of 4 Wing’s newly unveiled Diversity Library with keynote speaker and author CWO (Ret’d) Necole Belanger – Photo: Corporal Robert Mitchell, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Underscoring our commitment to fostering a culture of understanding and respect among our team members, the library serves as a platform for our Defence Team to explore diverse perspectives and expand our knowledge on various cultural, social, and global issues.

Located within the reception area of Wing Command at Building 170, the Diversity Library features five shelves, each dedicated to one of the Defence Advisory Groups on Base: Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (DIAG), Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO), Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO), Defence Advisory Group For Person’s With Disabilities (DAGPWD), and Defence Visible Minority Advisory Group (DVMAG).

Employment Equity Defence Advisory Groups (EEDAG) (mil.ca)

Whether seeking to cultivate a deeper understanding or simply enjoy a captivating read, individuals are encouraged to visit the reception area of Wing Command to sign out books from the library using the registry provided.

At the 4 Wing International Women’s Day event on 08 March, CWO (Ret’d) Necole Belanger presented 9 signed books to members of 4 Wing and the 4 Wing Diversity Library, including books written by CAF veteran and author Charlotte Duval-Lantoine, Dr. Karen D. Davis, and her own memoir, Pride Amid Prejudice.

As the library continues to expand, former 4 Wing Commander, Colonel Turenne, envisioned it as an ongoing hub of knowledge and exploration. By granting access to a wide range of perspectives and experiences, the Diversity Library aims to spark dialogue, foster empathy, and promote unity within the 4 Wing community.

For more information or to contribute to the library, please contact MCpl Lasenba.