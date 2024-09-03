4 Wing Wolves Triumph at 2024 Canada West Men’s Slo-Pitch Championship

Photos by Shilo Wing Imaging (Avr Dugas, Sgt Haider, Cpl Tremblay, MCpl Russell, S1 Green, MCpl McLeod, Sgt Webb, MCpl Dwyer, MCpl Stacey, Cpl Kinney, Cpl Corrigal, Cpl Baumhour, Avr Bailey, Cpl Krupp)

The 4 Wing Wolves, representing Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, emerged victorious at the 2024 Canada West Men’s Slo-Pitch Championship held at CFB Shilo from August 25th to 29th. In a thrilling final, the Wolves won the championship by defeating the CFB Esquimalt Tritons.

The championship game was a nail-biter from start to finish. The Wolves held a lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Tritons refused to go down quietly, scoring four runs to tie the game and force extra innings. However, the Wolves showed their resilience and determination in the top of the eighth inning, where they exploded for 10 runs, putting the pressure squarely on Esquimalt.

With everything on the line, the Tritons attempted a comeback in the bottom of the eighth, managing to score seven runs. Despite their efforts, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wolves’ commanding lead, and Cold Lake claimed the championship with a final score of 25 to 22.

The victory marks a significant achievement for the Wolves, who will now go on to represent Canada West at the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) National Men’s Slo-Pitch Championship. The national tournament is scheduled to take place at CFB Borden from September 23rd to 27th, where the Wolves will compete against the best teams from across the country.





