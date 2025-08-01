Aqua Days Brings Family Fun to Kinosoo Beach This August Long Weekend

Supplied Photo

Families at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and across the region are invited to soak up the sun and enjoy a full day of fun at Aqua Days, returning to Kinosoo Beach on Saturday, August 2.

Hosted by the City of Cold Lake, Aqua Days is a summer tradition held each year over the Heritage Day long weekend. The event features something for all ages, including face painting, balloon twisting, circus-style games, axe throwing with Axes and Apples, roving mermaids and pirates, a vendor market, a foam party, a giant slip and slide, and more.

A crowd favourite each year is the cardboard boat races, where teams paddle homemade boats—built entirely from cardboard and duct tape—into the water and back. The races are divided into youth, adult, and family categories, with prizes awarded for speed, design, and creativity. It’s a can’t-miss event for spectators and racers alike.

Aqua Days is free to attend and open to the public. Families are encouraged to arrive early, bring lawn chairs or blankets, and spend the day at the beach enjoying everything the event has to offer.