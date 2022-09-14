Art Smith Aviation Academy hosting Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15

Art Smith Aviation Academy students at the Terry Fox Run held in 2021 – File Photo

Art Smith Aviation Academy (ASAA) at 4 Wing will play host to the Terry Fox Run on Friday.

Around 250 students at the school will take part in the event on September 15th. ASAA staff says any proceeds raised on the day will be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation.

As a bonus, students this year are being challenged by Principal Andrea Farrell, who says she’ll take a pie in the face from the winner of a raffle. One donation gets the student one entry into a draw for the chance to throw the pie.

The event will commemorate the legacy of Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope, which in 1980 saw the young Canadian attempt to run across Canada in the name of cancer research. Fox would pass away due to cancer in 1981.

The Terry Fox Foundation says more than $850 million has been raised for cancer research since Fox’s original Marathon of Hope.

The event is expected to get started at 11 AM.