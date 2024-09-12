Battle of Britain Ceremony in Cold Lake on September 15

4 Wing Cold Lake members Corporal Matthew Buchanan (left, back), Corporal Emily Fisher (right, back), Aviator Earl Gutlay (left, front), and Corporal Ryan Penney (right, front) stand by the cenotaph as ceremonial Honour Guard during the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Remembrance Parade on September 17, 2023

A Battle of Britain ceremony will be held in Cold Lake on Sunday, September 15th, at Veterans Memorial Park, located in the northern part of the city. The ceremony will begin at 10:35 a.m., and guests are asked to be seated before this time. The event will feature participation from Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members based at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

The Battle of Britain, which occurred between July and October 1940, was a critical campaign during World War II. It was the first major military engagement fought entirely in the air, as the British Royal Air Force (RAF) defended the United Kingdom from large-scale attacks by the German Luftwaffe. The campaign ended in a decisive British victory, preventing Nazi Germany from gaining air superiority and abandoning plans for an invasion.

Canadian contributions were significant during the Battle of Britain, with over 100 Canadian pilots serving in the RAF. These pilots, along with aircrews from various Allied nations, played a key role in repelling the German offensive. The bravery and sacrifice of these Canadians are commemorated annually in ceremonies across the country.

The Cold Lake ceremony will include military personnel, local officials, and veterans, and it offers the community a chance to reflect on this important event in history. Those attending the ceremony will join Canadians nationwide in remembering the efforts of the RAF, including the Canadians who took part in the campaign.