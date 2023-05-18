Battlefy celebrates the Royal Canadian Air Force with launch of RCAF Game Force Esports Tournaments

Supplied Photo

Battlefy, the leading esports audience engagement platform, is proud to partner with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare (CFMWS) to celebrate the Centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force with the launch of RCAF Game Force: a series of esports tournaments which seeks to connect young Canadians with their Air Force. 1 April 2024 marks 100 years of service for the Royal Canadian Air Force as a distinct military element. CFMWS will honour the RCAF Centennial by organizing a series of programs, one of which includes RCAF Game Force. The RCAF Game Force is one of the many specially curated youth inspired Centennial programs that provides an inclusive, open, safe space for youth to develop tech proficiency, meaningful social connections and fun based gaming to encourage more youth to pursue higher education STEM careers.

RCAF Game Force will run most weekends from May to July 2023 and include community tournaments for FIFA23, NHL23, League of Legends, VALORANT, and Marvel Snap. The tournaments are open to players of all skill levels and will feature cash prizes furnished by Battlefy ranging from $150 to $350 CAD. Participation is free. To register visit: Battlefy website.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with CFMWS and the Royal Canadian Air Force in launching the RCAF Game Force tournaments, providing an exciting platform for young Canadians to engage with esports and showcase their skills. Battlefy’s expertise in delivering engaging esports events, combined with the RCAF’s commitment to education and empowerment, makes for a fantastic relationship that we are proud to be a part of.”- Ryan Oliver, Customer Success & Strategy @ Battlefy.

“Esports is a great way to engage with young Canadians and to share our story of service to Canada,” said Lieutenant Colonel Adam Stewart, RCAF Game Force Co-Chair. “RCAF Game Force is an opportunity to connect with gamers and to communicate the important role the RCAF plays in keeping Canada safe.”

As part of the initiative, BMO NXT LVL has signed on as the presenting sponsor to help reinforce the importance of financial literacy in young people. The Personal, the military’s Home and Auto Group Insurance provider, has also signed as a co-presenting sponsor.

“As the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community, BMO is proud to partner with RCAF and Battlefy to sponsor the Game Force Esports Tournament and encourage financial literacy through this exciting initiative,” said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking, Segments & Customer Growth, BMO. “Recognizing esports is a growing industry, this is an opportunity to meaningfully connect with young Canadians and help them develop the skills and strategies to make real financial progress and achieve their goals both in-game and in real life.” By partnering with BMO and The Personal Insurance, the RCAF hopes to empower gamers with the skills they need to succeed both in the virtual world and in the real world.

In addition to the tournaments, BMO will host a monthly live stream on their Twitch channel ‘BMO NXT LVL’ featuring the winners of the previous month’s tournaments. The stream will showcase the talent and performance that led to their victories and provide an opportunity for BMO to discuss and educate viewers about the importance of financial literacy.

Battlefy’s extensive experience in powering esports events globally, with 1 million+ hours of gameplay per week and 350,000+ leagues and organizers, make us the perfect partner for the RCAF Game Force tournaments. Our platform attracts a massive 90% millennial and Gen-Z audience, creating a prime opportunity to engage with younger demographics. With a welcoming community atmosphere and a track record of delivering top-notch events for AAA game publishers and blue-chip brands, we promise to provide an unforgettable world-class esports experience for all players and viewers at RCAF Game Force tournaments.

To register for the tournaments or to learn more about RCAF Game Force, visit the Battlefy website.