BGen Malcolm makes visit to 22 CF Health Services at 4 Wing

Brigadier General Scott Malcolm, Commander of Canadian Forces Health Services, speaks to members at 4 Wing on Sept 21 – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The Commander of Canadian Forces Health Services stopped by 22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (22 CFHSC) at 4 Wing to recognize a few members and talk with current staff.

Brigadier General Scott Malcolm was on-base September 21st for the visit. The afternoon began with the awarding of challenge coins to Cpl Halliday of 1 Dental Unit and Cpl Pauze-Comeau and Dr. James Hanley of 22 CFHSC.

Malcolm then addressed the members on hand, saying the changing of the times has brought new challenges for Health Services members.

He, along with Canadian Health Services Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Carly Hasselman, took questions from the assembly, ranging from staffing and training to what future care could look like.

This was BGen Malcolm’s first visit to Cold Lake since being named to the top position with Canadian Forces Health Services in 2021.