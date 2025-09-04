September 5, 2025
CAF Imagery Contest 2025: Time to share your best shots

by | Sep 4, 2025 | Featured News, National News

Supplied Photo

The 58th annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Imagery Contest is now accepting submissions.

From September 1 to October 15, enter your photo for a chance to WIN great prizes.

The CAF Imagery Contest is your chance to turn amazing photos into awesome rewards! Share your favourite photos for the opportunity to win some amazing prizes – like a pair of WestJet tickets for anywhere within Canada or a $1000 gift card from CANEX!

Take a photo in one of the following categories:

  • Military Community Life
  • Military Operations
  • Cultural Connections

For more than five decades, the CAF Imagery Contest has recognized the creative talents of photographers who capture the spirit and diversity of the Canadian Armed Forces. Whether it’s a family gathering, a scenic deployment, a sports tournament, or a special work event—there are countless moments worth sharing.

Selected winning and shortlisted submissions are often featured in CAF promotional materials and official publications, including this year’s CFMWS 2024–25 Annual Report.

Enter full contest details.

