CAF Sports Day returns October 22nd

A popular day of competition and fun for 4 Wing members is returning soon.

The 9th annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day kicks off on Friday, October 22nd starting at 0800 hrs. Events such as the Disc Golf tournament, Unit Wellness Walk and Pedal-a-Tonne Indoor cycling event will pit teams in the hunt for Wing Commander Cup points.

“The goals for this event are to find innovative ways to mitigate the risks against COVID-19 while prioritizing health and resilience, and maximizing the impact of sports on the social, mental, and physical wellness of CAF members.” says the Office of the Wing Commander, 4 Wing Cold Lake.

The tournaments are free-of-charge to participating teams.

This year’s prizes will be in the form of VISA gift cards. The prizes include:

– Unit with the most Wing Commander Cup Points – $300 gift card

– Top Unit in each of the six events – $100 gift card

– Winners of competitive sports and draw prizes for non-competitive sports – $50

Registration is open now for all 6 activities. Contact information on how to register is available now at the official Sports Day website.

Due to COVID-19, the opening and closing ceremonies will not be held.

CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing is sponsored by Inter Pipeline Ltd.