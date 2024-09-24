Canada Army Run: Another Successful Edition Attracts Thousands To Downtown Ottawa

Photo from the Canada Army Run / Facebook

The 17th edition of Canada Army Run, presented by BMO, took place in Ottawa, where more than 14,000 of participants joined various races alongside members of the military. Runners, rollers, and walkers participated in events including the 5K, 10K, half marathon, Sergeant Major’s Challenge, and Commander’s Challenge. The races were kicked off by Lieutenant-General Michael Wright, Commander of the Canadian Army, and Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Robin, Army Sergeant Major. Virtual participation continues until September 27.

In addition to being an opportunity for Canadians to thank Canadian Armed Forces members who serve at home and abroad, Canada Army Run directly supports serving members, Veterans and their families, with race proceeds and participants’ fundraising efforts going to Support Our Troops and Soldier On.

This year’s Canada Army Run highlighted the new Canadian Disruptive Pattern Multi-Terrain, the latest camouflage pattern adopted by the Canadian Army. This advanced design offers exceptional performance across a wide range of environments where Canadian soldiers may operate, enhancing their ability to avoid detection by the enemy and improving overall operational effectiveness. It was a great opportunity for Canadians to see soldiers supporting the event wearing this innovative camouflage and showcasing the new colours of our Canadian Army.

Winners from this year’s event include:

5K

Charlie Mortimer 15:53 Noah Mansouri 16:00 Ben Pascali 16:08

10K

Martin Harding 34:00 Emily Setlack 34:34 N Frost Corinaldi 35:19

Half Marathon:

Daniel Ribi 1:14:07 Stuart Macpherson 1:15:40 D Massicotte-Azarniouch 1:16:24

Sergeant Major’s Challenge:

Gavin Westbrook 57:56 Mark Wanzel 59:12 Blaise Belanger 1:00:26

Commander’s Challenge:

Clayton Holteen 1:38:05 Jonathan Martin 1:39:42 Mikel Fortier 1:41:16

Canada Army Run is anything but your typical race; it is “No Ordinary Race.” Canada Army Run stands as a symbol of support for Canadian Armed Forces members who defend Canada and our interests, as well as their families.